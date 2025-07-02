Subscribe
TNDM’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

In the current trading session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) stock is trading at the price of $17.12, a fall of -0.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -64.50% less than its 52-week high of $48.24 and 8.72% better than its 52-week low of $15.75. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.44% below the high and +6.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TNDM’s SMA-200 is $28.54.

It is also essential to consider TNDM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.16 for the last year.TNDM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.34, resulting in an 3.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 21 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.76 in simple terms.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM): Earnings History

If we examine Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.67, beating the consensus of -$0.61. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.06, resulting in a -9.47% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.67 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.61. That was a difference of -$0.06 and a surprise of -9.47%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 9 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.32 and -0.57 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.40 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.47 and also replicates 14.89% growth rate year over year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.94% of shares. A total of 387 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 111.59% of its stock and 112.65% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 11.03 shares that make 16.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 188.59 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.29 shares of TNDM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.95% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 124.7 million.

An overview of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) traded 1,438,971 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.95 and price change of -3.56. With the moving average of $20.40 and a price change of +0.68, about 1,552,188 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TNDM’s 100-day average volume is 1,697,495 shares, alongside a moving average of $21.45 and a price change of -19.67.

