The PACS Group Inc (PACS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While PACS Group Inc has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACS fell by -1.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.92 to $8.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) to Neutral. UBS also rated PACS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on September 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $45. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PACS, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. Truist’s report from May 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for PACS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PACS Group Inc (PACS)

PACS Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PACS is registering an average volume of 599.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a gain of 2.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.33, showing growth from the present price of $12.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PACS Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

