Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)’s results reveal risk

While Teladoc Health Inc has underperformed by -1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDOC fell by -5.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.21 to $6.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Goldman started tracking Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on September 17, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated TDOC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 29, 2024. Leerink Partners Initiated an Market Perform rating on February 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. DA Davidson January 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TDOC, as published in its report on January 17, 2024. Barclays’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for TDOC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.59%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Teladoc Health Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TDOC has an average volume of 6.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.47%, with a gain of 7.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.71, showing growth from the present price of $8.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDOC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teladoc Health Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TDOC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.89% at present.