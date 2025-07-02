Technical analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA) stock chart patterns

While Tesla Inc has underperformed by -5.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSLA fell by -25.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $488.54 to $182.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.12% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, The Benchmark Company Reiterated Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on June 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TSLA. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Equal Weight on April 21, 2025, but set its price target from $325 to $275. Piper Sandler resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for TSLA, as published in its report on April 16, 2025. The Benchmark Company’s report from April 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $350 for TSLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tesla Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSLA has an average volume of 122.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -11.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $311.12, showing growth from the present price of $300.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tesla Inc Shares?

Auto Manufacturers giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Tesla Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 165.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.43%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TSLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.22% at present.