Technical analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) stock chart patterns

While Bloom Energy Corp has underperformed by -7.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE fell by -0.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.83 to $9.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.15% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) to Outperform. A report published by Redburn Atlantic on April 09, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BE. Mizuho also rated BE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 28, 2025, but set its price target from $13 to $20. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BE, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. HSBC Securities’s report from November 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24.50 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bloom Energy Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BE is recording an average volume of 5.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.15%, with a loss of -3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.11, showing growth from the present price of $22.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

