SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) stock: A year of ups and downs

While SKYX Platforms Corp has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYX fell by -9.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.13 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on April 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SKYX. The Benchmark Company also rated SKYX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2022.

Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SKYX Platforms Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -395.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SKYX is recording an average volume of 589.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.75%, with a loss of -12.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SKYX Platforms Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SKYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.77% at present.