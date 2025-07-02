Subscribe
Finance
Should investors be concerned about Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Relay Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY fell by -14.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.72 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on September 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RLAY. Goldman also rated RLAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Barclays May 10, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RLAY, as published in its report on May 10, 2024. Jefferies’s report from April 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for RLAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Relay Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RLAY is recording an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.69%, with a gain of 6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.90, showing growth from the present price of $3.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

RLAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.69% at present.

