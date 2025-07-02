Should investors be concerned about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)?

While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has overperformed by 4.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -7.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.66 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.73% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JMP Securities on February 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GPMT. UBS also rated GPMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Credit Suisse May 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPMT, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from March 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GPMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

With GPMT’s current dividend of $0.25 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GPMT has an average volume of 648.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GPMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.02% at present.