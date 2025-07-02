Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Protara Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TARA fell by -46.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.48 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.76% in the last 200 days.

On April 16, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TARA. Guggenheim also rated TARA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TARA, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Cowen’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for TARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)

Protara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TARA is registering an average volume of 434.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.73%, with a loss of -8.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

