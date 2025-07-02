ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)’s results reveal risk

While ProFrac Holding Corp has overperformed by 2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACDC rose by 2.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.70 to $3.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.39% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ACDC. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ACDC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 17, 2024. Seaport Research Partners January 02, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACDC, as published in its report on January 02, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ACDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ProFrac Holding Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACDC is recording an average volume of 976.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.68%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.10, showing decline from the present price of $7.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProFrac Holding Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 93.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

