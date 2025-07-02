PMAX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Powell Max Ltd’s (PMAX) stock is trading at the price of $0.5, a gain of 7.83% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -89.45% less than its 52-week high of $4.70 and 77.14% better than its 52-week low of $0.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.98% below the high and +39.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PMAX’s SMA-200 is $1.5038.

It is also essential to consider PMAX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.56 for the last year.PMAX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.66, resulting in an 1.34 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX): Earnings History

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Powell Max Ltd (PMAX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 54.67% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.50% of its stock and 1.10% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 87.78 shares that make 0.69% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 43198.0.

An overview of Powell Max Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) traded 1,288,952 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4021 and price change of +0.0797. With the moving average of $0.3886 and a price change of +0.1707, about 9,826,587 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PMAX’s 100-day average volume is 7,549,404 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3857 and a price change of +0.1326.