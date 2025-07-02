MBIO’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO)’s stock is trading at $1.22 at the moment marking a fall of -40.73% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.08% less than their 52-week high of $31.00, and 36.12% over their 52-week low of $0.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -42.25% below the high and +37.81% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MBIO’s SMA-200 is $5.78.

MBIO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.14, resulting in an 0.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO): Earnings History

If we examine Mustang Bio Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.63, slashing the consensus of -$8. In other words, it beat the consensus by $11.63, resulting in a 145.35% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $3.63 in contrast with the Outlook of -$8. That was a difference of $11.63 and a surprise of 145.35%.

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.94% of shares. A total of 21 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.88% of its stock and 7.73% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 47.54 shares that make 1.35% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 58711.0.

The securities firm Anson Funds Management LP holds 45.72 shares of MBIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.29% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 56459.0.

An overview of Mustang Bio Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) traded 1,634,556 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.19 and price change of -0.06. With the moving average of $1.19 and a price change of unch, about 1,116,815 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MBIO’s 100-day average volume is 614,111 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.51 and a price change of -1.69.