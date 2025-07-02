MARA (MARA Holdings Inc) has impressive results

While MARA Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA fell by -6.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.28 to $9.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.62% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2025, Compass Point Downgraded MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) to Sell. A report published by Rosenblatt on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MARA. Piper Sandler also rated MARA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2024. JP Morgan December 10, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 10, 2024, and set its price target from $12 to $23. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for MARA, as published in its report on November 25, 2024. Compass Point’s report from November 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MARA Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MARA is recording an average volume of 43.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a gain of 5.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.65, showing growth from the present price of $15.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MARA Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

