Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) did well last session?

While Ivanhoe Electric Inc has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IE rose by 19.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $4.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.20% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IE. Scotiabank also rated IE shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on September 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IE, as published in its report on August 18, 2022. Jefferies’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for IE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 874.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.79%, with a gain of 6.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.20, showing growth from the present price of $9.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

