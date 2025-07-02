Is Novavax, Inc (NVAX) a good investment opportunity?

While Novavax, Inc has overperformed by 4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -17.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.81 to $5.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.05% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) recommending Sell. A report published by BTIG Research on February 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVAX. JP Morgan also Downgraded NVAX shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 30, 2024. BofA Securities May 10, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NVAX, as published in its report on May 10, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Novavax, Inc (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 610.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Novavax, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NVAX has an average volume of 8.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.05%, with a gain of 1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.43, showing growth from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax, Inc Shares?

Biotechnology giant Novavax, Inc (NVAX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Novavax, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 376.87%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NVAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.77% at present.