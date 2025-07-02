Is it possible to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc(WBD) shares at a good price now?

While Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has underperformed by -4.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBD rose by 3.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.70 to $6.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.00% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, MoffettNathanson Upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for WBD. Bernstein also Downgraded WBD shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 13, 2024. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for WBD, as published in its report on July 16, 2024. Goldman’s report from June 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for WBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WBD is recording an average volume of 47.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

WBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.72% at present.