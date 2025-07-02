Is Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) a threat to investors?

While Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETON rose by 5.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $3.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.84% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ETON. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated ETON shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETON, as published in its report on May 06, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ETON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 116.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ETON is recording an average volume of 411.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.67, showing growth from the present price of $14.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

