Market
How should investors view nLIGHT Inc (LASR)?

Preston Campbell
Preston Campbell

While nLIGHT Inc has underperformed by -2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LASR rose by 82.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.99 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LASR. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded LASR shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 28, 2023. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 28, 2023, but set its price target from $15 to $16. CL King initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LASR, as published in its report on June 01, 2023. Stifel’s report from November 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LASR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of nLIGHT Inc (LASR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of nLIGHT Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LASR is recording an average volume of 673.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a gain of 6.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.17, showing decline from the present price of $19.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LASR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nLIGHT Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LASR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.52% at present.

