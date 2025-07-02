Have you been able to find a good deal on Trinseo PLC’s shares?

While Trinseo PLC has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSE fell by -40.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.05 to $1.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.73% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TSE. Deutsche Bank also rated TSE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for TSE, as published in its report on May 26, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $38 for TSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TSE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Trinseo PLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TSE is recording an average volume of 394.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a loss of -8.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trinseo PLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

