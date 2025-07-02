Have you been able to find a good deal on Janux Therapeutics Inc’s shares?

While Janux Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JANX fell by -56.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.71 to $22.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.46% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on December 03, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JANX. Leerink Partners also rated JANX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $69. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JANX, as published in its report on September 06, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from May 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $47 for JANX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Janux Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 58.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JANX is recording an average volume of 976.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a loss of -0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.55, showing growth from the present price of $23.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JANX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Janux Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

JANX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 110.12% at present.