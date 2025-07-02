Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Guardant Health Inc (GH) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Guardant Health Inc has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GH rose by 65.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.42 to $20.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.79% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on January 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for GH. Guggenheim also Upgraded GH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 28, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $32. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GH, as published in its report on April 24, 2024. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Guardant Health Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4584.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GH is recording 2.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a gain of 1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.95, showing growth from the present price of $50.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardant Health Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.52% at present.

