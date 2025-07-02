Subscribe
Industry
fuboTV Inc (FUBO)’s stock price range in the last year

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While fuboTV Inc has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUBO rose by 199.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.45 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.59% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2024, Barrington Research Reiterated fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on August 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FUBO. Needham also reiterated FUBO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 05, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FUBO, as published in its report on December 12, 2023. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of fuboTV Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 16.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FUBO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a gain of 10.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUBO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze fuboTV Inc Shares?

The USA based company fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is one of the biggest names in Broadcasting. When comparing fuboTV Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 396.35%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FUBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.79% at present.

