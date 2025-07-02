Experts predict LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) current quarter earnings growth rate

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s stock is trading at $6.99 at the moment marking a fall of -0.78% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -39.88% less than their 52-week high of $11.64, and 345.54% over their 52-week low of $1.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.50% below the high and +3.47% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LX’s SMA-200 is $6.45.

Further, it is important to consider LX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.47.LX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.60, resulting in an 1.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.33% of shares. A total of 155 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.22% of its stock and 63.33% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FIL LTD holding total of 6.12 shares that make 4.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 42.75 million.

The securities firm Anatole Investment Management Ltd holds 6.03 shares of LX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.55% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 42.12 million.

An overview of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) traded 1,929,243 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.25 and price change of -0.06. With the moving average of $7.74 and a price change of +0.29, about 2,276,047 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LX’s 100-day average volume is 3,470,666 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.33 and a price change of -1.18.