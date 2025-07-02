Examining Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) stock is warranted

While Lumen Technologies Inc has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN fell by -15.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.33 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on February 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LUMN. Wells Fargo also Upgraded LUMN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 21, 2025. Wells Fargo August 16, 2024d the rating to Underweight on August 16, 2024, and set its price target from $1.75 to $4. JP Morgan August 07, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LUMN, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. Goldman’s report from August 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for LUMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lumen Technologies Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.36M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUMN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a gain of 4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.58, showing growth from the present price of $4.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.74% at present.