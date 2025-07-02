Subscribe
Industry
Examining Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) more closely is necessary

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRTG rose by 95.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.64 to $6.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) to Overweight. A report published by JMP Securities on March 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded HRTG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2023. Piper Sandler April 06, 2020d the rating to Overweight on April 06, 2020, and set its price target from $12 to $15. Keefe Bruyette November 05, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG, as published in its report on November 05, 2019. Sandler O’Neill’s report from July 16, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HRTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HRTG is recording 498.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a gain of 4.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Shares?

The Insurance – Property & Casualty market is dominated by Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) based in the USA. When comparing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.98%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HRTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.56% at present.

US Post News

