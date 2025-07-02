Do investors need to be concerned about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)?

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has underperformed by -7.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTOS rose by 63.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.09 to $17.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Goldman Upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KTOS. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded KTOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2025. B. Riley Securities October 30, 2024d the rating to Neutral on October 30, 2024, and set its price target from $24 to $26. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KTOS, as published in its report on June 26, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from May 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for KTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KTOS has an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a gain of 5.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.92, showing growth from the present price of $43.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Shares?

Aerospace & Defense giant Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 341.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 213.04%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

