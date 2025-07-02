Dave Inc (DAVE)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Dave Inc has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVE rose by 199.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $280.30 to $28.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 154.88% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, B. Riley Securities Reiterated Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on January 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DAVE. The Benchmark Company also rated DAVE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 12, 2024. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on July 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $53. Seaport Research Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DAVE, as published in its report on June 10, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for DAVE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Dave Inc (DAVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dave Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DAVE is registering an average volume of 484.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.17%, with a gain of 13.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $221.00, showing decline from the present price of $260.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Dave Inc (DAVE) is based in the USA. When comparing Dave Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.27%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

