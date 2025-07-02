Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Compass Diversified Holdings has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CODI fell by -72.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.59 to $6.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.02% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) to Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on November 27, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CODI. Jefferies also rated CODI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 23, 2022. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for CODI, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from July 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CODI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Investors in Compass Diversified Holdings will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Compass Diversified Holdings’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CODI is recording 1.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.10, showing growth from the present price of $6.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CODI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Diversified Holdings Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

