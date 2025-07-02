Chemours Company (CC)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Chemours Company has overperformed by 7.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CC fell by -26.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.54 to $9.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.80% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) to Outperform. A report published by Truist on January 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CC. UBS also Upgraded CC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 09, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on June 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. BMO Capital Markets April 09, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CC, as published in its report on April 09, 2024. UBS’s report from March 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

Investors in Chemours Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chemours Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CC is recording 4.05M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 10.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chemours Company Shares?

The Specialty Chemicals market is dominated by Chemours Company (CC) based in the USA. When comparing Chemours Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -107.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

