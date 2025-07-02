CADL underperforms with a -4.15 decrease in share price

While Candel Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CADL fell by -44.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $3.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on February 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CADL. Canaccord Genuity also rated CADL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 19, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CADL, as published in its report on December 02, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for CADL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Candel Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 958.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CADL stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CADL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Candel Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

