Axogen Inc (AXGN) deserves deeper analysis

While Axogen Inc has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXGN fell by -33.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $7.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.83% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on July 01, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AXGN. Jefferies also rated AXGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2022. Canaccord Genuity May 09, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 09, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $15. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AXGN, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for AXGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Axogen Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AXGN has an average volume of 612.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 7.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axogen Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AXGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.40% at present.