Are Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) shares a good deal now?

While Oxford Industries, Inc has overperformed by 5.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXM fell by -46.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.51 to $36.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Truist started tracking Oxford Industries, Inc (NYSE: OXM) recommending Hold. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on April 23, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for OXM. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated OXM shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for OXM, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from September 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $86 for OXM shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM)

The current dividend for OXM investors is set at $2.70 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Oxford Industries, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OXM is recording an average volume of 521.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 11.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.75, showing growth from the present price of $42.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oxford Industries, Inc Shares?

Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing Oxford Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.82%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OXM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 111.97% at present.