Are Beta Bionics Inc’shares a good deal?

While Beta Bionics Inc has underperformed by -4.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBNX fell by -41.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.50 to $8.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Truist started tracking Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BBNX. Wolfe Research also rated BBNX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 30, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on May 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $16. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BBNX, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from February 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for BBNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Beta Bionics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBNX is recording an average volume of 507.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.42%, with a loss of -11.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.56, showing growth from the present price of $13.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beta Bionics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BBNX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.