Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Amplify Energy Corp has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPY fell by -45.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.15 to $2.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.75% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on May 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMPY. Alliance Global Partners also rated AMPY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 22, 2024. ROTH Capital October 04, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMPY, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from November 22, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for AMPY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.57%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amplify Energy Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMPY is registering an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.29%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplify Energy Corp Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) is based in the USA. When comparing Amplify Energy Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.84%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

