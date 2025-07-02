Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Airsculpt Technologies Inc has overperformed by 8.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRS rose by 1.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.20 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Leerink Partners on May 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AIRS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded AIRS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley June 16, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on June 16, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $8.50. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AIRS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AIRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIRS is recording 580.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.16%, with a gain of 2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing decline from the present price of $5.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airsculpt Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AIRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.10% at present.