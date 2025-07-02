Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has underperformed by -3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADPT rose by 86.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.43 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.56% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on March 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ADPT. JP Morgan also rated ADPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 05, 2023. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $15. Piper Sandler December 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ADPT, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from August 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ADPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a gain of 5.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.86, showing growth from the present price of $11.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

