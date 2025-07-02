A stock that deserves closer examination: RxSight Inc (RXST)

While RxSight Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXST fell by -61.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.67 to $12.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.30% in the last 200 days.

On May 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RXST. UBS also Downgraded RXST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 09, 2025. JP Morgan April 04, 2025d the rating to Underweight on April 04, 2025, and set its price target from $40 to $17. BofA Securities April 03, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for RXST, as published in its report on April 03, 2025. Stifel’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for RXST shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of RxSight Inc (RXST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RxSight Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXST is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -4.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.18, showing growth from the present price of $13.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RxSight Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

