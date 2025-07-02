Subscribe
A stock that deserves closer examination: Myomo Inc (MYO)

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Within its last year performance, MYO fell by -66.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.17 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.59% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on May 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MYO. H.C. Wainwright also rated MYO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 15, 2023. ROTH Capital November 11, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 11, 2020, and set its price target from $5 to $7. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MYO, as published in its report on May 27, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 02, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MYO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Myomo Inc (MYO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 161.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Myomo Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MYO is recording 584.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.50%, with a loss of -8.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.70, showing growth from the present price of $2.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myomo Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MYO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.53% at present.

Market

What will the future hold for B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) stock?

0
B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)'s stock is trading at $4.59...
Industry

Is the Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Polaris Inc (PII)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Finance

Is Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Tuya Inc ADR's (TUYA) stock is trading at...
Companies

A review of JELD’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, JELD-WEN Holding Inc's (JELD)...
Market

COHR’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Coherent Corp (COHR)'s stock is trading at $87.95 at...

