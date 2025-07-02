A stock that deserves closer examination: LiveOne Inc (LVO)

While LiveOne Inc has overperformed by 14.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LVO fell by -41.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.82 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of LiveOne Inc (LVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.58%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

LiveOne Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LVO is registering an average volume of 514.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.20%, with a gain of 16.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiveOne Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

