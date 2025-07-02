Subscribe
Finance
A stock that deserves closer examination: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX)

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 9.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSX fell by -65.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.63 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2018, The Benchmark Company started tracking Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) recommending Speculative Buy.

Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FRSX has an average volume of 239.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.76%, with a gain of 10.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

FRSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.27% at present.

