A stock that deserves closer examination: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

While Butterfly Network Inc has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -37.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.98 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.25% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BFLY. Lake Street also rated BFLY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2.25. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BFLY, as published in its report on November 29, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for BFLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Butterfly Network Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.48M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BFLY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a loss of -3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.88, showing growth from the present price of $1.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

