A closer look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) is warranted

While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -5.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX fell by -33.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.07 to $8.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.57% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2024, UBS started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on June 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX. Scotiabank also Downgraded SNDX shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on December 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $45. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on October 25, 2023. Goldman’s report from October 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SNDX is registering an average volume of 2.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a loss of -4.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.18, showing growth from the present price of $8.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

