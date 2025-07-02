A closer look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)’s stock price trends

While Pagaya Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 5.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY rose by 143.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $8.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 88.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Stephens started tracking Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on February 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PGY. UBS also rated PGY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on October 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PGY, as published in its report on August 26, 2024. Keefe Bruyette’s report from June 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $23 for PGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PGY is recording an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.44%, with a gain of 13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.12, showing growth from the present price of $22.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

