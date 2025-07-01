Subscribe
Companies
Will Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

Currently, Envirotech Vehicles Inc’s (EVTV) stock is trading at $0.19, marking a gain of 3.91% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -92.88% below its 52-week high of $2.61 and 24.00% above its 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.30% below the high and +21.40% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EVTV’s SMA-200 is $0.8649.

As well, it is important to consider EVTV stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.89.EVTV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.47, resulting in an 22.71 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV): Earnings History

If we examine Envirotech Vehicles Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.2. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.13, resulting in a 65.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.2. That was a difference of $0.13 and a surprise of 65.00%.

An overview of Envirotech Vehicles Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) traded 1,578,735 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1803 and price change of -0.0179. With the moving average of $0.2140 and a price change of -0.0580, about 908,696 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EVTV’s 100-day average volume is 621,278 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2506 and a price change of -0.1633.

