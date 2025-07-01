What was Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)’s performance in the last session?

While Shoals Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -10.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHLS fell by -23.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.08 to $2.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) to Underperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for SHLS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SHLS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 17, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on November 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SHLS, as published in its report on November 13, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from October 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $46 for SHLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SHLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.31%, with a loss of -14.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.46, showing growth from the present price of $4.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoals Technologies Group Inc Shares?

The USA based company Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is one of the biggest names in Solar. When comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -106.07%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SHLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.26% at present.