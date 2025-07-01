Subscribe
What is the investor’s view on Replimune Group Inc (REPL)?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Replimune Group Inc has underperformed by -0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REPL fell by -23.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.00 to $6.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.08% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH MKM on August 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for REPL. Piper Sandler also rated REPL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 17, 2023. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $52. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for REPL, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from November 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $60 for REPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Replimune Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REPL is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.88, showing growth from the present price of $9.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Replimune Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

REPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.97% at present.

