What is the investor’s view on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)?

While OptimizeRx Corp has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRX rose by 177.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.71 to $3.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) to Sector Perform. A report published by Stephens on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for OPRX. B. Riley Securities also rated OPRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2024. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for OPRX, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for OPRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OptimizeRx Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OPRX is recording an average volume of 294.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.28%, with a gain of 4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.17, showing growth from the present price of $13.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OptimizeRx Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

