Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

What is the investor’s view on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While OptimizeRx Corp has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRX rose by 177.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.71 to $3.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) to Sector Perform. A report published by Stephens on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for OPRX. B. Riley Securities also rated OPRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2024. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for OPRX, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for OPRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OptimizeRx Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OPRX is recording an average volume of 294.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.28%, with a gain of 4.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.17, showing growth from the present price of $13.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OptimizeRx Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OPRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.17% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Understanding AMC stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's (AMC) stock is trading...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: VF Corp (VFC)

0
In the current trading session, VF Corp's (VFC) stock...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Oracle Corp (ORCL)

0
Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock is trading at $233.2 at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Upwork Inc

0
Upwork Inc (UPWK)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Aggressively

0
Currently, Remitly Global Inc's (RELY) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

Understanding AMC stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's (AMC) stock is trading...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: VF Corp (VFC)

0
In the current trading session, VF Corp's (VFC) stock...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Oracle Corp (ORCL)

0
Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock is trading at $233.2 at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Upwork Inc

0
Upwork Inc (UPWK)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Aggressively

0
Currently, Remitly Global Inc's (RELY) stock is trading at...
Market

The Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, Sprinklr Inc's (CXM) stock...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

0
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)'s stock is trading at $4.73 at...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

0
Alcoa Corp (AA)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Neumora Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive
Next article
Immatics N.V (IMTX) deserves deeper analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Understanding AMC stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's (AMC) stock is trading...

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: VF Corp (VFC)

0
In the current trading session, VF Corp's (VFC) stock...

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Oracle Corp (ORCL)

0
Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock is trading at $233.2 at...

Introducing Our Rant Against Upwork Inc

0
Upwork Inc (UPWK)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.