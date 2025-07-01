WETO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Webus International Ltd’s (WETO) stock is trading at $2.62, marking a gain of 17.49% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -39.07% below its 52-week high of $4.30 and 74.67% above its 52-week low of $1.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.45% below the high and +37.00% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider WETO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 10.62.WETO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 16.85, resulting in an 31.16 price to cash per share for the period.

Webus International Ltd (WETO): Earnings History

If we examine Webus International Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Webus International Ltd (NASDAQ: WETO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Webus International Ltd (WETO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 74.09% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.09% of its stock and 0.34% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holding total of 13.61 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 36079.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 5.65 shares of WETO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14969.0.

An overview of Webus International Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Webus International Ltd (WETO) traded 1,964,152 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.58 and price change of +0.03. With the moving average of $3.17 and a price change of -1.13, about 1,604,485 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.