Watch this stock’s price performance: Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CAPS)

Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -14.44% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.54. Its current price is -90.48% under its 52-week high of $16.18 and -2.53% more than its 52-week low of $1.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.22% below the high and +8.41% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CAPS stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.18 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 2.83. CAPS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.30, resulting in an 4.59 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CAPS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 66.87% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.23% of its stock and 0.68% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC holding total of 11.0 shares that make 6.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 17159.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 723.0 shares of CAPS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.46% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1127.0.

An overview of Capstone Holding Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) traded 66,279 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8153 and price change of -0.3332. With the moving average of $1.8709 and a price change of -0.4332, about 504,264 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CAPS’s 100-day average volume is 463,065 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2945 and a price change of -2.4132.