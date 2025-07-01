Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Was there any good news for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) stock in the last session?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Intuitive Machines Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNR fell by -40.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.95 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, Barclays started tracking Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LUNR. BofA Securities also rated LUNR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 05, 2025. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LUNR, as published in its report on May 19, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from March 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for LUNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Intuitive Machines Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUNR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.50%, with a gain of 8.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.69, showing growth from the present price of $10.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LUNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.57% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

0
Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's (NAK) stock is trading...

Topics

Companies

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Aggressively

0
Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's (NAK) stock is trading...
Market

The ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

0
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)'s stock is trading at $10.01...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)

0
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Have you been able to find a good deal on Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s shares?
Next article
Kopin Corp (KOPN)’s results reveal risk

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Understanding QMCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Quantum Corp's (QMCO) stock is trading at $8.95,...

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

0
In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc's (COIN)...

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

0
Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)'s stock is trading at $21.35...

Introducing Our Rant Against Oscar Health Inc

0
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.