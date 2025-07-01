Was there any good news for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) stock in the last session?

While Intuitive Machines Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNR fell by -40.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.95 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2025, Barclays started tracking Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LUNR. BofA Securities also rated LUNR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 05, 2025. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LUNR, as published in its report on May 19, 2023. ROTH MKM’s report from March 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for LUNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Intuitive Machines Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUNR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.50%, with a gain of 8.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.69, showing growth from the present price of $10.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LUNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.57% at present.